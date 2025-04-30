Russia should stop talking about its readiness for peace and unconditionally agree to a real and lasting ceasefire.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine once again confirms its readiness for peace talks in any format as soon as we see that Russia is really ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for "peaceful populism" or a short-term propaganda ceasefire for the sake of the May 9 parade," the statement said.

Sibiga emphasized that Russia can demonstrate its true readiness for peace talks by agreeing to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days.

"If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are ready too. It's time for Russia to stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting, unconditionally agreeing to a real and lasting ceasefire. Once the ceasefire is in place, negotiations can begin - in any format that will bring peace," the Ukrainian minister added.

Earlier, the Kremlin dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready to negotiate the war in Ukraine without preconditions.