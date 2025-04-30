Air Force recorded "Shaheds" over Ukraine (updated)

On the evening of April 30, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This is reported by the press service of the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

The threat of attack UAVs for the Mykolaiv region.

The threat of attack UAVs for the Sumy region.

Update on UAV movement

UAVs in Chernihiv and Sumy regions heading towards the Poltava region.

Update on UAV movement

UAVs in southern Sumy region are heading south, southwest.

UAVs in Poltava region are heading west.

