1 833 5
Air Force recorded "Shaheds" over Ukraine (updated)
On the evening of April 30, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.
This is reported by the press service of the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- The threat of attack UAVs for the Mykolaiv region.
- The threat of attack UAVs for the Sumy region.
Update on UAV movement
- UAVs in Chernihiv and Sumy regions heading towards the Poltava region.
Update on UAV movement
- UAVs in southern Sumy region are heading south, southwest.
- UAVs in Poltava region are heading west.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password