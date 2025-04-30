ENG
Attack of drones
Air Force recorded "Shaheds" over Ukraine (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of April 30, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This is reported by the press service of the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • The threat of attack UAVs for the Mykolaiv region.
  • The threat of attack UAVs for the Sumy region.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAVs in Chernihiv and Sumy regions heading towards the Poltava region.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAVs in southern Sumy region are heading south, southwest.
  • UAVs in Poltava region are heading west.

