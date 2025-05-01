ENG
News
Russian Federation launched 5 ballistic missiles and 170 "Shaheds": 74 UAVs shot down, 68 lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling on 1 May 2025. How many targets were hit

On the night of 1 May 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 5 ballistic missiles and 170 strike and other drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched from the occupied Crimea, as well as 170 drones from the districts of: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - occupied Crimea.

"As of 08.30 a.m., 74 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

68 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.

