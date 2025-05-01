I hope that US will change its position on Ukraine’s accession to NATO - Frederiksen

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said she strongly supports Ukraine's accession to NATO and hopes that the United States will change its position on this issue.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV2.dk.

As noted, at the May Day rally, Mette Frederiksen was asked what she thought about the agreement between the United States and Ukraine on minerals.

She replied that "it is not up to her to decide with whom Ukraine should conclude a bilateral agreement".

"From the point of view of Denmark and Europe, the most important thing is to end the war and establish a lasting peace so that Russia does not just get a break and cannot attack again. I personally strongly support Ukraine's accession to NATO and hope that the US will change its position on this issue," Frederiksen added.

