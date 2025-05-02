Putin changes plans and short-term goals in war with Ukraine - CNN

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has apparently changed his plans and short-term goals and is showing a significant willingness to reach a peace agreement that will end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to US intelligence.

According to US intelligence, the Kremlin wants to strengthen its positions in the already occupied territories of Ukraine and boost its struggling economy.

At the same time, it is noted that Putin recently believed that the state of war was in his interests, and that he had the momentum and human resources to wage a longer struggle and take over all of Ukraine. These changes in the Russian leader's approach may play into the hands of President Donald Trump, who hopes to reach a peace agreement.

"All of this really depends on what is the US willing to put on the table so that he could not just claim victory domestically, but really feel that he has achieved something that is worth a significant pause and then maybe retake up the fight at some point later," said one of the officials.

In particular, Russia hopes to improve relations with the United States and that this will divert attention from the Kremlin's true intentions. Then, the Russians will be able to use a set of military, economic, information and political tools to achieve Putin's goals in Ukraine and beyond.

At the same time, it is noted that senior US officials remain sceptical about the Russian leader's readiness for a truce. Even if he agrees to it, he may resume hostilities to capture more territory in the long run.

As a reminder, the Kremlin dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would be able to achieve its goals in the war against Ukraine "peacefully or militarily".

There have long been doubts among politicians and intelligence officials that Putin and his entourage are negotiating in good faith, instead trying to drag them out and continue their military campaign.

