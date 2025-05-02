At least one person killed and three wounded in shelling of Donetsk region
Today, on May 2, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Donetsk region, resulting in one death and one wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, at noon, the Russians dropped an air bomb on Klynove in the Konstantynivka community, killing a 66-year-old woman and damaging a house.
Kostiantynivka itself came under artillery fire. Two people were injured in the attack. A residential building, a shop, a café, a pharmacy, two industrial facilities, and four infrastructure sites were damaged.
Another person was injured in Pokrovsk.
"It is dangerous to remain in the Donetsk region. Evacuate in time!" the head of the Regional Military Administration urged.
