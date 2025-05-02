Confident that U.S. support for Ukraine will not decrease – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is soon to leave office, expressed optimism about the continuation of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing n-tv.

"I am fully confident that U.S. support for Ukraine will not decrease," he stated.

The remark came against the backdrop of the signing of the U.S.–Ukraine agreement on the creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

