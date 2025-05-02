ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4616 visitors online
News US aid to Ukraine
441 7

Confident that U.S. support for Ukraine will not decrease – Scholz

Scholz is confident that the US will continue to help Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is soon to leave office, expressed optimism about the continuation of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing n-tv.

"I am fully confident that U.S. support for Ukraine will not decrease," he stated.

The remark came against the backdrop of the signing of the U.S.–Ukraine agreement on the creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Read more: Denmark allocates more than €42 million for artillery ammunition for Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

aid (2366) USA (5486) Olaf Scholz (443)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 