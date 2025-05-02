Drones target Sevastopol and military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

In the early hours of May 2, a combined attack involving naval and aerial drones struck military facilities in Crimea, including tactical aviation airfields.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Southern branch of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, during a national telethon broadcast.

"The so-called ‘governor’ of Sevastopol, Razvozhayev, acknowledged that the attack did take place. He mentioned Ukraine’s use of naval drones. These drones served as launch platforms for our other ‘mosquitoes’ – FPV drones that took off from them and struck military targets in Crimea," Bratchuk said.

He added that there were loud explosions in areas where tactical aviation airfields are located, including sites such as Hvardiiske, which hosts a missile brigade.

He also clarified that reconnaissance is still underway, but a fire reportedly broke out near the Kacha military airfield in Bakhchysarai district.

As a reminder, explosions were previously reported overnight on May 2 in Sevastopol, Saky, Vuhleve, Novofedorivka, Dzhankoi, and Feodosia.