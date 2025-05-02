ENG
News Explosion on mine
Man killed by land mine in Kherson region

Man killed in Kherson region by mine explosion

A civilian resident of Beryslav district in Kherson region was killed by a landmine explosion.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"In a field near the village of Sablukivka, a 47-year-old man triggered an explosive device. He suffered severe injuries and, unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital," the official said.

