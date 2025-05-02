401 2
Man killed by land mine in Kherson region
A civilian resident of Beryslav district in Kherson region was killed by a landmine explosion.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
"In a field near the village of Sablukivka, a 47-year-old man triggered an explosive device. He suffered severe injuries and, unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital," the official said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password