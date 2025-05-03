UN prepares major reform due to US aid cuts - Reuters

The UN is preparing a large-scale reform due to the US intention to cut funding for the organization. The main departments may be merged and resources may be redistributed around the world.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to NV.ua.

According to the agency, the UN is considering a large-scale reform that involves the merger of major departments and the redistribution of resources around the world.

The reform is being planned against the backdrop of a reduction in US foreign aid after President Donald Trump came to power, journalists emphasize.

The working group's memo states that "geopolitical shifts and significant cuts in the foreign aid budget call into question the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Organization."

The six-page document contains a list of proposals to combine dozens of UN agencies into four main departments: peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development, and human rights.

According to the publication, a number of comments in the document mention duplication of mandates, inefficient use of resources, and bloated leadership positions.