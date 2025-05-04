Number of "servants" are demanding that Presidential Office issue them visas to US before ratification of subsoil agreement in Verkhovna Rada, - Zhelezniak

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice faction said that a number of MPs from the Servant of the People party want to obtain US visas before the Verkhovna Rada ratifies the agreement with the US on minerals.

The parliamentarian wrote about this on Facebook.

Zhelezniak recalled that on Saturday, 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that MPs who do not support the ratification of the subsoil deal in parliament "should have their visas to the US cancelled".

"Everyone laughed and that seemed to be it. But there was an unexpected effect for the authorities: a number of "their" MPs who were going to vote anyway made a logical chain in their heads: if those who do not vote have their visas taken away, then it is logical that those who do vote should be given visas. And since they already know that the Opposition Platform remembers their MPs only when they are looking for votes, they came with a demand to issue them visas in advance of the vote. Now they are trying to explain to them that this is not how it works," the MP writes.

As a reminder, on 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the minerals agreement with the US would be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, and that those who did not support it would lose their US visas.

As a reminder, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals deal.