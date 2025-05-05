In Germany, CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats signed coalition agreement: May 6 to vote on Merz’s appointment as chancellor

On Monday, May 5, the leaders of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) blocs, as well as the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), signed a coalition agreement. The 144-page document defines the program of the new German government.

This is reported by DW, according to Censor.NET.

It is expected that on Tuesday, May 6, the new coalition in the Bundestag will vote to appoint CDU leader Friedrich Merz as the new federal chancellor. To do so, he needs the support of at least 316 out of 630 Bundestag members.

The coalition parties have a total of 328 MPs in the lower house of the German parliament.

If Merz is successfully appointed chancellor, the new composition of the German government should also be approved on May 6.

As a reminder, on April 28, the likely future German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz , named his party's candidates for ministerial positions in the future German government.

On Monday, May 5, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which will form a new government with the Christian Democratic Union party, announced its ministers on Monday.