Russians execute three POWs in Volnovakha district – Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops executed three prisoners of war near the village of Novopil, Velyka Novosilka territorial community in the Volnovakha district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the report, during assault operations, the occupiers surrounded Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their weapons and surrender. Fully aware that the servicemembers of the Defense Forces could no longer resist, Russian Armed Forces personnel opened fire on them with automatic weapons.

"Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the individuals involved in committing the specified crime," the statement reads.

Read more: Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC over execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier by Russian forces in Volnovakha district