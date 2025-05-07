Sybiha met with US Embassy Chief Davis: discussed bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Julie Davis.

Sibiga congratulated Davis on the start of her work in Ukraine and wished her success in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"The Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia has been continuing strikes against Ukrainian cities and communities for almost two months instead of agreeing to the U.S. proposal for a long-term ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted unconditionally on March 11.

Andrii Sybiha noted the efforts of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to end the war and emphasized Ukraine's commitment to achieving a just and sustainable peace.

The parties discussed topical issues of further bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," the statement said.

The parties also noted the importance of signing the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

They also coordinated a schedule of further bilateral meetings at various levels.

As you know, Julie Davis will serve as the Chargé d'Affaires until Trump appoints a new US Ambassador to Ukraine.

