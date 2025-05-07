Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 524 Ukrainian UAVs

During the day, Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed 524 Ukrainian airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 524 Ukrainian drones, five Neptune missiles, six JDAM bombs and two HIMARS shells in a day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its report.

Read more: Collapse at Russian airports: dozens of flights canceled due to drone attacks in Russia

It also claims that the Russian Armed Forces hit military airfields, ammunition depots, and preparation sites for the launch of Ukrainian drones in 149 districts over the past day.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of May 7, 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Saransk.

Also, on May 7, several Russian airlines canceled dozens of flights due to the attack of attack drones on the territory of the Russian Federation on May 7. Passengers were stranded at airports without water and food.