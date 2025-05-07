Macron on proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine: Europe awaits response

French President Emmanuel Macron stated he does not believe Russia will observe the announced three-day ceasefire and called for a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

He made the statement during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Élysée Palace, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

Macron emphasized that Europe is expecting a meaningful step from the Kremlin to enable the creation of conditions for lasting peace: "Today, there is only one question we must receive an answer to: Is Russia ready to commit to a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days, so that, in this context, we can build a solid and lasting peace?" Macron said.

"After the three promised days, which will no doubt be violated like all previous ones — will the Russian president finally act seriously? That is what matters to us," Macron stressed.

He noted that European leaders are working to secure a lasting ceasefire and are prepared to support the process in close coordination.

As reported earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "ceasefire" for 8–10 May in connection with Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and reiterated Ukraine’s position: the only viable option is an immediate ceasefire lasting 30 days.

