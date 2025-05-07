The Kremlin is using the "Victory 9/45" propaganda movement as a new tool of hybrid influence. Its offices have already opened in several EU countries.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the so-called "Great Patriotic War," Russian authorities are actively advancing the activities of the "Victory 9/45" propaganda initiative.

The project is headed by Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov, who is under Western sanctions for supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The movement organizes cultural events, motor rallies, and film screenings, as well as initiates humanitarian projects, including the restoration of Soviet military graves. However, all these activities carry ideological overtones and serve to promote Russian historical narratives that contradict the international consensus on World War II.

Within just the first three months of its existence, the Russian-backed movement established branches in eight countries: Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

