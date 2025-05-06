Foreign Ministry calls on countries around world not to participate in military parade in Moscow: Occupiers and war criminals will march there

During Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian soldiers committed hundreds of thousands of war crimes, including killing 620 people, wounding almost 2,000, and deporting at least 20,000 Ukrainian children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Executions of civilians, mass graves, rape, looting, detention of civilian hostages, torture and execution of prisoners of war, use of indiscriminate weapons, strikes on densely populated residential areas, energy, and civilian infrastructure. The Russian army has committed and continues to commit atrocities in Ukraine, the scale of which Europe has not seen since the Second World War," the foreign ministry emphasizes.

As noted, it is this army that will march on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

"These people are not liberators of Europe, they are occupiers and war criminals. To march side by side with them is to share responsibility for the blood of murdered Ukrainian children, civilian and military, not to honor the victory over Nazism. Russia is inviting foreign military personnel to participate in the May 9 parade in order to whitewash its war crimes and justify its aggression.

The participation of foreign military personnel in this event is unacceptable and will be regarded by Ukraine as an outrage on the memory of the victory over Nazism, the memory of millions of Ukrainian front-line soldiers who liberated our country and the whole of Europe from Nazism eight decades ago," the Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

Ukraine calls on all foreign countries to refrain from sending their military personnel to the May 9 parade in Moscow. This is especially true for countries that declare neutrality in relation to Russia's aggression against Ukraine or consistently take a neutral position in international relations.

"The participation of the military of such countries in the joint parade will directly violate such declared neutrality and look like support for the aggressor state.

We call on all foreign states and international organizations to honor the victims of World War II and the collective victory over Nazism, which does not justify Russian aggression and atrocities against Ukrainians," the Foreign Ministry summarizes.

As reported, earlier Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not guarantee other countries security at the parade in Moscow.

Afterward, Prime Minister Fico was outraged by President Zelenskyy's statement about foreign leaders visiting Moscow for the parade and accused him of disrespecting Russia.