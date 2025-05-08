Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Putin’s accusations of war in Ukraine: Russia shifts responsibility and manipulates facts

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about Bulgaria's alleged involvement in the escalation of the situation that led to a full-scale war in Ukraine.

The answer came after the Russian dictator's words in a propaganda film, where he accused Bulgaria and Romania of contributing to tensions through the deployment of US bases.

"Attempts by the Russian Federation to shift the responsibility for the unleashing of an illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine to other countries, in particular Bulgaria, are absolutely unacceptable and constitute a gross manipulation of facts," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The authorities emphasized that the country's accession to NATO was a sovereign choice made democratically, and that the presence of the U.S. military poses no threat to other states and is in line with international law.

In this context, they also mentioned the Novo Selo military base, which is a place of joint training for the Bulgarian and American military. According to the agreement with the United States, the base can accommodate up to 2,500 people, but in practice, it has never reached such a scale.

Putin in the movie "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" claims that "light US forward bases" in Bulgaria and Romania were part of the escalation. He is once again trying to shift the blame for the war unleashed by Russia onto NATO countries, saying that it was a response to "ignoring Russia."

