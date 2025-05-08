Zelenskyy congratulates Pope Leo XIV: Ukraine hopes for moral and spiritual support from Vatican

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to the Holy See and the beginning of his pontificate.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine highly values the Holy See’s consistent position on upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and defending the rights of innocent civilians.

At this critical moment for our country, we hope for continued moral and spiritual support from the Vatican for Ukraine’s efforts aimed at restoring justice and achieving lasting peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian president wished His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and both spiritual and physical strength in fulfilling his high mission.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day: Tomorrow, organiser of mass graves in Bucha will talk about atrocities committed by Nazis in Moscow. VIDEO

As a reminder, on the evening of May 8, the cardinals of the Catholic Church elected a new Pope on their third attempt. The new pontiff is American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost (Leo XIV).

Before that, he served in Peru and headed the Episcopal Office of the Vatican. He is the first American in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church to hold the position of Pope.