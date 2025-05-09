Kallas on Vučić’s visit to Moscow: All these visits remain on conscience of those who are ready to stand next to Putin, who is waging war now

The trip of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow to participate in the May 9 parade does not go unnoticed by the European Union member states.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to A2 CN, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said

"During further negotiations, they will ask Serbia a lot of questions: who are your friends and with whom do you want to deal," Kallas said.

She criticized the visit of the Serbian president to the Russian capital for a military parade, despite the bloc's previous recommendations to refrain from such a trip.

"The participation of representatives of the Serbian army in this military parade in Moscow would be an even more egregious decision, but as far as I know, the Serbian army will not take part in this.

As I said earlier, all these visits remain on the conscience of those who are ready to stand by Putin, who is waging war now," Kallas added.

As a reminder, Vucic, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said he was not afraid of punishment for his visit.

