Northern European countries will expand partnership with Ukraine

Leaders of the countries that are part of the Joint Expeditionary Force initiative will announce a deeper partnership with Ukraine.

This will take place at a meeting in Oslo. The announcement will make the engagement with Ukraine even greater.

"It will provide further support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through intensive training, increased interoperability between military platforms, and enhanced support to countering disinformation, as well as allow JEF member countries to learn from the combat experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.

What is known about the Joint Expeditionary Force

The Joint Expeditionary Force is a coalition of countries established in 2014. It is led by the United Kingdom. The JF includes Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, the Baltic States and the Netherlands. JEF's work is focused on maintaining security in the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the High North (the area north of the Arctic Circle. The High North area includes the territories of Russia, Canada, the United States, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland).

