In Pokrovsk direction, 407 occupiers have been neutralized since beginning of day – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them across the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, there have been 154 combat engagements.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 15 airstrikes, using one missile and 25 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the enemy deployed 830 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,685 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area during the day.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Novoosynove. One battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times during the day near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. One battle is still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

Since the beginning of this day, invading units have attempted to break through our defenses 55 times in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces neutralized 407 enemy personnel, including 225 irrecoverable losses. They also destroyed four vehicles, 19 motorcycles, a satellite communication terminal, and a UAV antenna. In addition, one tank and five enemy motorcycles were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 25 times near Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne and Burlatske. Twenty-four attacks have already been repelled, and one firefight is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks by Russian forces over the past 24 hours, with two more engagements still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 8 airstrikes using 11 guided bombs and conducted 245 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas — including three strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors.

Today, special recognition goes to the brave soldiers of the 27th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (Zakarpattia), and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps, who continue to effectively resist the enemy’s pressure.

