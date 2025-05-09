Poroshenko is preparing draft law on personal responsibility of NSDC members: damages for unlawful sanctions will not be compensated from budget

The leader of the "European Solidarity" party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, announced the preparation of a draft law which provides for personal responsibility of the NSDC members for voting on the imposition of sanctions against Ukrainian citizens.

According to the former president, such a mechanism is needed to ensure that if the court finds the sanctions unlawful, compensation for material damage is not paid from the state budget, but from the personal funds of those who supported such a decision.

"I will now register another draft law so that when we win the court and when a compensation decision is made, the compensation should not come from the pockets of taxpayers, not from the pockets of soldiers or officers, but from the pockets of those who voted for this politically motivated massacre," Poroshenko said.

NSDC sanctions

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Later, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on Poroshenko, Zhevaho, Kolomoisky, Boholiubov and Medvedchuk.

