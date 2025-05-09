Russian troops pressing on Chasiv Yar, assaults coming from Kalynivka direction - "Luhansk" OTG

Currently, Russian troops are trying to force our Defence Forces out of the central part of Chasiv Yar, using assault groups and "Molniya-1" UAVs.

Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesman for the "Luhansk" operational and tactical group, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In recent days, the enemy has been trying to put more pressure on the positions of the Defence Forces in Chasiv Yar, carrying out its assault operations from the northern part of the city, from the direction of Kalynivka, to the central part of the city. In this way, it is trying to push the positions out of the central part of the city. The Russians are also actively using drones - 'Molniya-1' UAVs. In our direction, the enemy uses them most often in the Chasiv Yar sector," he said.

At the same time, Zaporozhets noted that it is now possible to actively destroy the enemy during its movements, as the enemy has shifted its focus from night attacks to morning ones.

In addition, the spokesman described the situation around the village of Leonidivka in Toretsk city community. According to him, the enemy has been trying to gain a foothold in this settlement since the end of March. He noted that the tactics of the 12th "Azov" Brigade of the National Guard, which is defending the village, make it possible to destroy the enemy if it approaches the positions of the Defence Forces.

Zaporozhets noted that the enemy's advance near Leonidivka is due to the destruction of Ukrainian positions, which the enemy attacks with FPV drones, in particular, using fibre optics. He also stated that the Russians have increased their offensive pressure from the territory of Sukha Balka. According to him, the enemy's possible successes do not affect what is happening in Toretsk and the overall advance in this area.

The spokesman also added that part of Toretsk is controlled by occupation forces.