EU pledges to deliver over 1.35 million shells to Ukraine by end of 2025 – Sybiha

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that EU member states have already committed to providing Ukraine with at least 1.35 million artillery shells by the end of 2025.

He made the statement in Lviv during the meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states, according to Censor.NET, citing I-U.

"Today, on Europe Day, the whole of Europe is here in Lviv. The center of European policy has shifted to Ukraine. This is an important sign of support. Europe is united, strong, and effective — despite all challenges," Sybiha said.

See more: Delegations from 35 countries and EU’s chief diplomat arrive in Lviv. PHOTOS

He thanked Kaja Kallas for her initiative to supply 2 million shells and emphasized that efforts to scale up deliveries are ongoing. He also noted the EU’s creation of new mechanisms for long-term support of the European defense industry and for accelerating integration with Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

In addition, a declaration of intent was signed regarding the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense — in particular, to fund contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers worth approximately €1 billion.

The deputy minister also confirmed that another round of consultations with Hungary on Ukraine’s EU accession talks will take place in the coming days. According to him, Ukraine is ready to begin opening negotiation clusters immediately.

Read more: EU will try to reach 2 million artillery shells for Ukraine this year - Kallas