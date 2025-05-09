ENG
News Shelling of Sumy region
Occupiers kill one person and wound another in Manukhivka, Sumy region

Russians launch air strike on village in Sumy regio

On May 9, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Manukhivka in Sumy region, killing one person and injuring another.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The strike targeted the village of Manukhivka in the Novoslobidska community around 3:30 p.m. Two private houses were destroyed by Russian aerial bombs.

"Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died. My condolences to her family and friends," said the head of the RMA.

Also, a 49-year-old man was wounded in an enemy attack.

On May 9, in the afternoon, Russian troops struck the city of Shostka in Sumy region. A man was wounded in the attack.

