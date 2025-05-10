One EU member state cannot hold all others hostage - Kallas on Hungary’s veto

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, criticized Hungary for blocking decisions on Ukraine's European integration.

She said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kallas, it is good that Ukraine is meeting with Hungary to resolve bilateral issues.

"For our part, we also say that these bilateral issues - not only in Ukraine, but also in relation to other candidates - cannot be an obstacle if the country has done its homework, that is, all the reforms required by the European Union," she said.

Kallas emphasized that the EU, for its part, is also working on how to make decisions.

"Because if the majority - 26 states - are in favor, and one is against, it cannot hold everyone else hostage," the EU top diplomat added.

