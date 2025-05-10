India and Pakistan agree to complete and immediate ceasefire, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that after the talks, India and Pakistan agreed to a "complete and immediate ceasefire".

He wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"After a long night of US-mediated talks, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire," he said.

The US president congratulated both countries for "choosing common sense and great reason".

Subsequently, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that he and India had agreed on a ceasefire that would take effect immediately.

"Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity!" he wrote.

US Secretary of State Rubio said that the governments of India and Pakistan had agreed to begin talks on neutral ground on a wide range of issues.

As reported earlier, on the night of 10 May, Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Military facilities, including air bases and missile silos, were targeted.

Earlier, India launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The United States has stated that it does not intend to interfere in the conflict between India and Pakistan, but calls on both countries to de-escalate.