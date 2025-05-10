Full ceasefire for 30 days will be beginning of end of war in Ukraine, - Kellogg

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg said that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire would be the beginning of the process of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"A comprehensive (air, land, sea, and infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will begin the process of ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As the US President has said repeatedly, stop the killing - now," Kellogg emphasized, commenting on the post by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.