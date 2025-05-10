No air raid alerts on May 9 proves that when Moscow does not want to kill, it can stop - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has created a "fake calm" for the May 9 parade, with attacks on the frontline continuing, but no air raids, proving that Moscow can stop if it wants to.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"Putin created fake peace only for the May 9 parade. Why fake? Because the attacks on the frontline continue. Russian assaults do not stop. They are still using aerial bombs against our positions on the front line and border communities. But there were no air alerts. And this proves once again that when Moscow does not want to kill, it can stop," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, we need to make Moscow stop. And this requires unity and powerful pressure on Russia. The pressure is so serious that peace is the only option for them.



"Together with representatives of more than 30 countries, we discussed how to bring a real and dignified end to the war and guarantee security. We are working together for this purpose and appreciate the firm support of Ukraine by all partners. We expect good results," he added.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there should be a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire on the ground, on land and in the air starting May 12. This is what the Coalition of the Willing demands from Russia.