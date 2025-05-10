Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba calls on Russia to take constructive action to cease fire and achieve peace

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called on Russia to take constructive action to cease fire and achieve a just and lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, this is stated in a written address by Ishiba to a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

"In his address, Ishiba strongly calls on Russia to take constructive steps to bring about a comprehensive ceasefire and achieve a just and lasting peace. Taking into account that the peace to be achieved in Ukraine may affect global security, he emphasized the need for cooperation of the international community and reaffirmed Japan's readiness to further contribute to strengthening the economic and social stability of Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, as noted, Ishiba expressed his firm hope that today's meeting will be another step towards the ultimate goal of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there should be a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire on the ground, land and air starting May 12. This is what the Coalition of the Willing demands from Russia.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.