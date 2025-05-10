Macron announces new meetings of Coalition of Willing in coming weeks

Over the next few weeks, new meetings will be held within the Coalition of the Willing to discuss further assistance to Ukraine and strengthening the Ukrainian army.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron following the meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"In addition to the ceasefire, in order to prepare for a lasting peace, we are ready to think about how to prepare funding for Ukraine in the long term. And to provide sustainable guarantees and a model of the Ukrainian army that could withstand a possible attack in the future. We will also consider insurance for the deployment of forces to provide guarantees," he emphasized.

According to Macron, the partners currently do not have a specific form of military contingent in Ukraine, as their mandate "will depend on the course of discussions" on the ceasefire.

At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer added that if there is no foreign contingent in Ukraine, Putin is likely to violate the agreements.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.