Macron and Starmer reject Putin’s additional conditions for ceasefire with Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have emphasized that there can be no preconditions for a truce between Ukraine and Russia and threatened the latter with new sanctions if it refuses to sign an unconditional 30-day truce with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Macron and Starmer made the announcement at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv.

It is noted that this is how the leaders of France and Britain responded to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statement on the conditions for a 30-day truce with Ukraine. In particular, Moscow wants Western partners to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons during the ceasefire.

"Over the past few hours, Putin has put forward conditions for a ceasefire, and we emphasize an unconditional ceasefire. We reject any proposals for additional conditions. Russia and Putin must come to the table to discuss a 30-day ceasefire. Or they will be sanctioned if this does not happen. We are united in this, and we want to make it clear, and this is what this coalition meeting is about," Starmer emphasized.

In his turn, Macron supported the British Prime Minister's position and emphasized that there could be no preconditions for a truce between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, Starmer emphasized that Western allies, along with the United States, are united in their support for an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days.

"The proposal for a 30-day ceasefire is definitely on the table... And this is one of the central points of discussion at this meeting," the British Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Russia declared its readiness to support the initiative for a 30-day truce with Ukraine, but emphasized the need to take into account certain conditions for reaching an agreement. Thus, the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow is ready to support the truce only if the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine is stopped and the training of the Ukrainian military is terminated.