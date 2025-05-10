Turkey expresses readiness to participate in ceasefire monitoring - media

During a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Saturday, May 10, Turkey expressed its readiness to participate in monitoring the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

This is reported by the Turkish edition Anadol, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who took part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, emphasized Turkey's commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Fidan also expressed Turkey's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities for monitoring the ceasefire, if one is established," the newspaper writes, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also confirmed that Ankara supports the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire and efforts to achieve it.

Read more: No air raid alerts on May 9 proves that when Moscow does not want to kill, it can stop - Zelenskyy

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.