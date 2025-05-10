SSU detained "thief-in-law" "Umka," who was spotted at celebration with special services officer, according to media reports

On Saturday, 10 May, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a 'thief in law', Serhii Oliinyk, nicknamed 'Umka'.

This was reported by ZN.UA, citing sources in the special services, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, the 'thief in law' has already been taken to the SSU pre-trial detention centre on Askoldov Lane.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, UP investigative journalists spotted several SBU officers, including Anatolii Loif, head of the Main Department for Countering the Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security, who are responsible for protecting the owner of the sanctioned Parimatch bookmaker, Serhii Portnov, at the birthday party of Kostiantyn Kolomiiets.

Also at the celebration, journalists spotted Serhii Oliinyk, known in the criminal world by the nickname "Umka". In 2021, Oliynyk was subject to NSDC sanctions when they were imposed on 557 "thieves in law".

Later, as reported, the head of the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, Anatolii Loif, was dismissed from his post.

See more: Member of "criminal authorities’ meeting" involved in smuggling of conscripts across border detained in Kyiv. PHOTO