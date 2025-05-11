US and Iran hold fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman - Politico

On Sunday, May 11, Iran and the United States began the fourth round of talks on limiting Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions. The platform for the talks, as in previous times, was provided by Oman.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the talks are mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

The talks will again be attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The parties are discussing the possibility of limiting Iran's uranium enrichment, which has now reached 60%, which is close to the level required to make nuclear weapons, in exchange for a partial lifting of US economic sanctions. Iran insists on the right to enrich, saying it is an "inviolable red line" for the country.

"Enrichment (of uranium - ed.) is the right of the Iranian people, and it is not subject to negotiation or compromise," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said before leaving for Oman.

At the same time, the United States insists on a complete suspension of the nuclear program.

"This is our red line. No enrichment. That means dismantling, that means no weapons, and that means Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan - their three uranium enrichment facilities - must be dismantled," Witkoff said in an interview with Breitbart News published on May 9.