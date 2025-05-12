Poland accuses two Ukrainians of involvement in arson attack on shopping center in Warsaw

Today, on May 12, 2025, the Polish prosecutor's office has indicted two Ukrainian citizens. They are suspected of involvement in the arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw that took place a year ago.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

It is reported that these Ukrainians collaborated with the arsonists.

According to the prosecutor's office, one of them, Danylo B., received a task from Russia to film the fire in the hall and the extinguishing of the fire, and then send the materials to Russia, where they were published on social networks.

The second suspect is Oleksandr V., the customer of the filming.

Both of them were members of an organized group that planned arson attacks on large facilities in the EU to intimidate people.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia was behind the arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw. Later, it became known that Poland was closing the Russian consulate in Krakow due to the involvement of Russian special services in the arson attack on the shopping center in Warsaw.