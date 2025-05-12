To stop Putin, EU and Ukraine must produce and innovate more, - Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius believes that in order to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the European Union and Ukraine should introduce more innovations and integrate their defense industries.

As noted, this is partly due to the fact that the time will come when Europe will have to take "full responsibility" for its defense, Kubilius said, referring to the projected withdrawal of US troops.

"To stop Putin, we need to produce more, we need to innovate more, and we need to do it together in the European Union and with Ukraine," the European Commissioner emphasized.

Also at the defense industry forum, Kubilius noted that today the EU-Ukraine task force will meet for the first time.

According to him, its goal is to "facilitate the integration of our defense industries, promote the development of joint projects or joint procurement processes."

As reported earlier, Ukraine and the European Union are launching a new joint task force to develop cooperation in the defense industry.