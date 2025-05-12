EU considers renewed Russian aggression by 2030 realistic scenario – Kubilius

European intelligence agencies, particularly those in Germany and Denmark, predict a possible Russian attack on European Union countries as early as 2030.

This was announced by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

According to him, some analysts believe that aggression could begin even in the next three years. Such assessments are being made against the backdrop of the Russian economy's shift to a military footing and massive arms buildup.

Read more: Pakistan has launched large-scale operation against India

Even in the event of peace or a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin will not stop preparing for new military campaigns, according to the statement. Moreover, given the current state of the Russian economy, a return to the pre-war condition is no longer possible — the country is focused on weapons production, which could be used in future wars.

"In practice, that is what it comes down to," Kubilius said in response to a question about the risk of a full-scale war with the EU in the event of a prolonged ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

At the same time, the European Union continues its efforts to strengthen defense. In particular, the EU Council has already approved proposals on rearmament — including in countries that previously blocked assistance to Ukraine, such as Hungary.

According to Kubilius, although public attitudes toward the threat from Russia vary across European societies, opinion polls generally show growing support for defense initiatives. This is especially true in Eastern European and Baltic countries, where the threat is felt most acutely.

Read more: 93 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman directions – General Staff