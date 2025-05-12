If Ukraine is accepted into EU, it will accept war, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as he believes it would mean the bloc's involvement in a war with Russia.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"We, as a state bordering Ukraine, believe that if we accept (Ukraine into the EU - ed.), it will mean accepting war. We have never accepted a country at war. And there are good reasons for that," the Hungarian politician said, without specifying what those reasons were.

In addition, according to Orban, Kyiv's membership in the bloc would mean an economic burden that the EU member states would not be able to bear.

Orban recalled the experience of Central Europe during its accession to the EU, saying that Western European states allegedly benefited from accepting their eastern neighbors.

"We, the Hungarians and other Central European countries, were accepted into the EU because it was beneficial for those who were already in it to have Central Europe in the bloc. The member states did not make a moral or social gesture. They accepted us because it was beneficial for them to have us as members of the EU. It was a precise calculation; if you look at the numbers, all former members, without exception, have benefited from Central Europe's membership in the EU," the Hungarian prime minister said.

However, in Orban's opinion, the situation with Ukraine is "different," because, he says, "it is not profitable."

"Bad business. Agrarian crisis. Unemployment. Debt. Falling living standards," the Hungarian prime minister explained.

He also noted that several EU countries want to provide additional assistance to Kyiv so that it can continue the war.

"We have a different opinion on this matter. In our opinion, the longer the war lasts, the more people die and the worse the situation on the battlefield becomes," Orban added.

In addition, the politician also criticized the European Commission's idea of a mandatory refusal from Russian energy.

"Imagine that the price of energy for households and businesses suddenly doubles. Hungarian families will not stand it. And Brussels cannot destroy Hungarian families. Therefore, we, the Hungarians, want peace and the soonest possible lifting of the policy of economic sanctions," the Hungarian Prime Minister summarized.