Hungary postponed negotiations with Ukraine on national minorities - Ministry of Justice
The Hungarian side postponed the consultations on national minorities with the Ukrainian delegation scheduled for May 12.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Justice.
As noted, the meeting was to be the beginning of regular negotiations.
Earlier in Budapest, the parties agreed on the work of expert groups to consider 11 recommendations from Hungary. The Ukrainian delegation expected the first interim results on May 12.
The postponed consultations were scheduled to take place in Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation had arrived.
