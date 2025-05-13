Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of May 12, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's Telegram channel.

Movement of strike drones

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - threat of enemy use of strike UAVs.

Update as of UAV movement

Mykolaiv region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

As of 00:50, a UAV was reported in the south of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest and a UAV threat to Odesa region.

