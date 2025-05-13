Day in Sumy region: Russians shelled 40 settlements almost 240 times

On 12 May, Russian invaders did not stop attacking Sumy region. Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, FPV drones and the dropping of VOG from UAVs.

In particular, the Russians inflicted:

more than 10 strikes by GABs;

more than 40 attacks by FPV drones;

80 drops of VOG from UAVs;

50 MLRS attacks.

The enemy also launched three missile attacks on the territory of Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Mykolaivka village community, 11 private households, 1 civilian car, 1 tractor were damaged;

in Sumy community, a private household and 5 cars were damaged;

a private house was destroyed in Yunakivka community;

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in Buryn community;

in Bilopillia community, the premises of the house of culture were damaged.

