VR passes bill amending Budget Code to implement Minerals Agreement in first reading

The Verkhovna Rada (VR) has passed bill No. 13256 in the first reading, introducing amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Minerals Agreement.

This was reported by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

A total of 286 People`s Deputies voted in favor of the decision.

The second reading is expected in early June.

Minerals deal with the US

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

The White House stated that the signing of the critical minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' commitment to the country's sovereign future.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on May 7, editorial amendments were made to the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on the creation of an investment fund.

