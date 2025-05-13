Vucic says Serbia wants to speed up EU accession after visit to Moscow - Reuters

After a visit to Moscow on May 8-9, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic said that the country remains committed to its plan to join the EU. According to him, Serbia wants to speed up this process.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

On May 8 and 9, Vucic visited Russia to take part in a parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. There he also met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, the Serbian president said that Belgrade wants to speed up its European integration and open new chapters of negotiations with the EU.

"The atmosphere (in the EU)... is not quite great. I'm sure it's because of the trip to Moscow, but... I believe that Europe will be sympathetic to the progress made through merit," he said.

According to him, the Serbian government will work to implement the reforms necessary to join the EU.

At the same time, Kosta noted that Serbia, in its quest for EU membership, must align its foreign policy with the bloc's policy, which includes the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

"A key element of our common foreign and security policy is a clear condemnation of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and support for Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace," he said.

To recap, Vucic, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said he was not afraid of punishment for his visit.