Merz: Visit of leaders to Kyiv signal of resolute support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on the symbolic significance of his visit to Kyiv last Saturday, which he undertook together with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Merz stated that the trip was a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine and of the determination of European leaders not to allow the use of force to revise borders in Europe. Following the visit, the leaders held consultations with other global counterparts, including representatives of the United States, regarding further support for Ukraine.

The chancellor also praised the initiative and courage of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed readiness to personally take part in a peace meeting in Turkey, despite the difficult situation on the frontline.

"This demonstrates seriousness and a willingness to compromise — that he is ready to do everything possible to seize the opportunity for a ceasefire and subsequent peace negotiations on Ukraine," Merz said.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is unacceptable to demand further concessions from Ukraine under the current circumstances. Germany, he assured, is prepared to provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"None of us is prepared to accept that military force can change borders in Europe. If we allow this to happen, we will witness further military aggression against other European countries," Merz added.

As a reminder, on the morning of May 10, newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

