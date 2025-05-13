Air-raid alert declared across all of Ukraine due to take off of Russian MiG-31K (updated)
On the evening of Tuesday, May 13, an air-raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine following the launch of a MiG-31K fighter jet from Russia.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
"Missile threat across all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K has taken off," the Air Force reported at 7:35 p.m.
Update: Air-raid alert lifted at 8:03, the Air Force reports.
