Air-raid alert declared across all of Ukraine due to take off of Russian MiG-31K (updated)

On the evening of Tuesday, May 13, an air-raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine following the launch of a MiG-31K fighter jet from Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

"Missile threat across all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K has taken off," the Air Force reported at 7:35 p.m.

Update: Air-raid alert lifted at 8:03, the Air Force reports.

