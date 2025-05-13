Ukraine and US sign supplementary agreements to minerals deal – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and the United States have signed two commercial agreements as part of the implementation of a previously ratified agreement on the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund. These two agreements do not require ratification.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy to journalists.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Ukraine by Niko Gachechiladze, Director of the State Public-Private Partnership (SPPP) Support Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, these two agreements, together with the intergovernmental agreement, regulate 95% of the documentation required for the fund’s operation. The remaining 5% involves the finalization of formal procedures on the U.S. side, as well as technical steps necessary to establish the fund — in particular, the selection of three representatives from Ukraine and three from the U.S. to join the fund’s Governing Board, the approval of investment protocols, and other related matters.

"There is no mention of any transfer of subsoil resources. The agreement is solely about the creation of an investment fund. As stipulated in the Constitution, control over subsoil resources remains with Ukraine. Importantly, the fund has been established, and the agreement has been ratified — and it in no way contradicts our EU integration aspirations," the Ministry of Economy stated.

Minerals deal with the US

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

The White House stated that the signing of the critical minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' commitment to the country's sovereign future.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on May 7, editorial amendments were made to the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on the creation of an investment fund.

