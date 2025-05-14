71% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held only after final peace agreement - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens do not support holding elections even after the ceasefire.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey by KIIS, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 71% of respondents said they did not support holding elections after the ceasefire, even with security guarantees, and believe that elections should be held only after the final peace agreement and the complete end of the war.

"Only 25% of respondents believe that elections should be held after the ceasefire or even now," the sociologists said.

At the same time, compared to March 2025, the number of those who support holding elections after the ceasefire or right now has increased slightly - from 19% to 25%. The number of those who believe that elections should be held only after the war is completely over has decreased from 78% to 71%.

The survey was conducted on May 2-12, 2025. A total of 1010 respondents were interviewed.

The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government (although some respondents were IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

